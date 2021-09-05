Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Makes New $1.22 Million Investment in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF (NYSEARCA:HIPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 77,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,216,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 1.89% of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of HIPS. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF in the second quarter valued at $130,000. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $186,000. Bramshill Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $233,000.

NYSEARCA:HIPS opened at $15.68 on Friday. GraniteShares HIPS US High Income ETF has a 52-week low of $11.33 and a 52-week high of $16.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.51 and its 200 day moving average is $15.17.

