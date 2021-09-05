Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,428 Shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:PWB) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,616 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,428 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned 0.13% of Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWB. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 9.3% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 28,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after buying an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 75.2% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,119,000 after buying an additional 6,449 shares in the last quarter. Rodgers & Associates LTD bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $206,000. Investors Research Corp grew its holdings in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF by 96.8% during the second quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 688 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth $282,000.

PWB stock opened at $79.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $76.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $72.00. Invesco Dynamic Large Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $58.84 and a 1-year high of $79.15.

