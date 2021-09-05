Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Raises Holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,182 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,574 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF worth $1,755,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DSI. Wells Financial Advisors INC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 80.6% during the second quarter. Wells Financial Advisors INC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 405.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCore Capital LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $100,000.

Get iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $87.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $85.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $80.81. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $61.13 and a 52-week high of $87.97.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More: Mutual funds are not immune from market timing



Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.