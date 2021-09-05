Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF (BATS:BBJP) by 54.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,308 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in BBJP. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $230,000. Choate Investment Advisors bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $122,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan BetaBuilders Japan ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $257,000.

Shares of BATS:BBJP opened at $60.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $56.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.43.

