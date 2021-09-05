Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 11.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,144 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,587,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of VYM. Creative Planning boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 247.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 5,986,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $627,249,000 after buying an additional 4,263,565 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $50,302,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,033,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $710,966,000 after buying an additional 371,073 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 2,201.6% in the first quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 387,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,182,000 after buying an additional 370,751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 18.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,378,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,402,000 after acquiring an additional 369,295 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VYM opened at $107.58 on Friday. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12-month low of $77.96 and a 12-month high of $108.71. The business has a 50 day moving average of $105.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $103.99.

