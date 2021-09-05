Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,045 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 7.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,045 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at about $33,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its stake in iShares US Technology ETF by 500.0% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 480 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares US Technology ETF in the first quarter worth $59,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IYW opened at $108.84 on Friday. iShares US Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $70.31 and a 1-year high of $109.15. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $103.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $95.36.

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

