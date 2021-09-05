Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Sells 2,027 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,027 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,359,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Western Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $221,000. Sfmg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $220,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 432,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,579,000 after acquiring an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF during the second quarter worth $262,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 9.4% during the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 31,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after acquiring an additional 2,739 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SCHV stock opened at $70.78 on Friday. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $71.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.45 and a 200-day moving average of $67.65.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

