Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Trims Stock Position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA) by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,506 shares during the quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC owned approximately 0.28% of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF worth $2,241,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 7.7% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after buying an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 7,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $542,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of QEFA opened at $79.35 on Friday. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 1 year low of $59.32 and a 1 year high of $79.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.11.

