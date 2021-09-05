Cornichon (CORN) Price Up 7.9% This Week

Cornichon (CURRENCY:CORN) traded 0.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on September 5th. One Cornichon coin can now be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000219 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Cornichon has traded 7.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Cornichon has a total market capitalization of $1.82 million and approximately $611.00 worth of Cornichon was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002535 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.67 or 0.00066942 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.91 or 0.00158877 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $104.97 or 0.00208694 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,978.55 or 0.07909984 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.59 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,357.72 or 1.00119019 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $402.95 or 0.00801119 BTC.

Cornichon Coin Profile

Cornichon’s total supply is 16,748,507 coins and its circulating supply is 16,506,658 coins. Cornichon’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cornichon’s official website is cornichon.ape.tax

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

Cornichon Coin Trading

