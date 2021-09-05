Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $46.13.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th.

NYSE:GLW opened at $39.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.64 and a 200-day moving average of $41.79. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.10, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.14. Corning has a 52 week low of $30.16 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Corning will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.06%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total transaction of $1,535,638.67. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 184,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,554,604.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Martin J. Curran sold 28,419 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.89, for a total transaction of $1,162,052.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 81,186 shares of company stock valued at $3,323,886. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Corning by 249.7% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,970,117 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $203,278,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,969 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Corning by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,104,194 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,354,075,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,672 shares during the period. Holocene Advisors LP grew its holdings in Corning by 347.7% during the first quarter. Holocene Advisors LP now owns 2,648,981 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $115,257,000 after purchasing an additional 2,057,360 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in Corning by 93.5% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,301,058 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $143,629,000 after purchasing an additional 1,595,296 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi acquired a new position in Corning during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,871,000. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

About Corning

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

