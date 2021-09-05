Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) Shares Purchased by Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA

Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 6.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,392 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the quarter. Nichols & Pratt Advisers LLP MA’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $1,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in COST. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 90.0% in the first quarter. Comgest Global Investors S.A.S. now owns 88,273 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,114,000 after acquiring an additional 41,805 shares during the period. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 10.7% in the first quarter. WESPAC Advisors SoCal LLC now owns 3,323 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,171,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the period. Ocean Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.7% in the first quarter. Ocean Capital Management LLC now owns 55,808 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,607,000 after acquiring an additional 955 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 48.2% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 626,052 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $220,671,000 after acquiring an additional 203,639 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 12.2% during the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,842 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,412,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, VP Joseph P. Portera sold 3,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $445.50, for a total transaction of $1,464,358.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Patrick J. Callans sold 2,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.31, for a total value of $960,775.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 59,718 shares in the company, valued at $22,950,224.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,787 shares of company stock worth $7,549,944 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:COST traded up $1.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $462.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,303,809 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,631,973. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $386.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $307.00 and a twelve month high of $463.60. The stock has a market cap of $204.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.47, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a $0.79 dividend. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 35.71%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on COST shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Costco Wholesale from $480.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $415.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $350.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $364.00 to $399.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, MKM Partners increased their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $336.00 to $385.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $432.55.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. Its product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations. The company was founded by James D.

