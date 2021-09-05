Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 294,291 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,491 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.40% of Coupa Software worth $77,137,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of COUP. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its position in Coupa Software by 4.1% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,660 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,066,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Coupa Software by 52.6% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 966 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Coupa Software during the first quarter worth about $262,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. grew its position in Coupa Software by 34.7% during the first quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 10,561 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,687,000 after buying an additional 2,718 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Coupa Software by 676.0% during the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 194 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period.

In related news, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.49, for a total transaction of $283,909.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,845.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert Bernshteyn sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.29, for a total transaction of $10,964,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 269,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,086,594.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,289 shares of company stock valued at $27,059,756 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of COUP stock opened at $261.91 on Friday. Coupa Software Incorporated has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $377.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.51.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, June 6th. The technology company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $1.08. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 19.32%. The firm had revenue of $166.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

COUP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BTIG Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $292.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $386.00 to $326.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Raymond James set a $220.06 price target on shares of Coupa Software and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $272.00 to $254.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Coupa Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.92.

About Coupa Software

Coupa Software, Inc engages in the provision of business spend management (BSM) solutions. Its products include invoice, expense, pay, spend analysis, strategic sourcing, contract management contingent workforce, and supplier management. The company was founded by Noah Eisner and Dave Stephens in 2006 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

