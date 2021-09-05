Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 5,821 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 115,235 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,821 shares during the quarter. Fiserv comprises about 2.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $12,317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in Fiserv by 22.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 21,216,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,525,657,000 after acquiring an additional 3,877,909 shares during the last quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 14,762.0% during the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,276,766 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $390,066,000 after purchasing an additional 3,254,718 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 7,549,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $806,960,000 after purchasing an additional 1,709,950 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Fiserv by 122.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,819,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $335,681,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,760 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Fiserv by 322.6% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,918,303 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $228,355,000 after buying an additional 1,464,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.87% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $0.17 on Friday, hitting $115.66. 2,429,430 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,691,024. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $112.02 and a 200 day moving average of $115.71. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $92.15 and a twelve month high of $127.34. The company has a market capitalization of $76.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.89.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 7.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 40,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.71, for a total value of $4,708,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.84, for a total transaction of $539,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 75,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,182,575.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 75,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,696,700. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FISV shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Fiserv from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Exane BNP Paribas raised Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

