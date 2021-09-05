Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,124 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,940,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Walmart in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, tru Independence LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Institutional investors own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 791,881 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.88, for a total transaction of $110,768,314.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $943,991,370.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 455,954 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $64,239,359.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 10,507,124 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,348,700.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,067,934 shares of company stock worth $3,652,986,706 over the last ninety days. 48.44% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. raised their price objective on Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $172.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Walmart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.59.

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.69 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $149.25. 5,737,903 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,300,048. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $144.38 and its 200-day moving average is $139.99. The stock has a market cap of $418.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.28 and a 1-year high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a return on equity of 20.22% and a net margin of 1.78%. The business had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

