Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 6.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,663 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 419 shares during the period. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,449 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after buying an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 11,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,019,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,305,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. Finally, Truadvice LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Truadvice LLC now owns 63,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,758 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:VUG traded up $1.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $308.66. The stock had a trading volume of 654,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 836,736. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $296.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $276.74. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $214.85 and a one year high of $309.18.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also: What is required to own or exchange cryptocurrency?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.