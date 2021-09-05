Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $11.95 Million Stock Position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 0.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,903 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 377 shares during the quarter. salesforce.com accounts for 2.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $11,946,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 13,420,800 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $3,278,299,000 after purchasing an additional 467,815 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in salesforce.com by 1.4% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,275,658 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,804,029,000 after acquiring an additional 179,896 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its stake in salesforce.com by 13.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 13,065,311 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $2,768,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,537,635 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 12,653,030 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $2,680,798,000 after purchasing an additional 223,357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 9,378,559 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,987,033,000 after purchasing an additional 24,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRM traded up $2.93 on Friday, reaching $267.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,357,515 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,423,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $261.47 billion, a PE ratio of 107.26, a PEG ratio of 7.64 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. salesforce.com, inc. has a twelve month low of $201.51 and a twelve month high of $275.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.45 and a 200-day moving average of $234.14.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $6.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.25 billion. salesforce.com had a return on equity of 7.15% and a net margin of 9.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that salesforce.com, inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.51, for a total transaction of $4,870,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joe Allanson sold 313 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.40, for a total transaction of $75,871.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,398 shares in the company, valued at $7,610,875.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 717,056 shares of company stock worth $178,248,162. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on CRM. Roth Capital boosted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $200.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup upped their target price on salesforce.com from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on salesforce.com from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $310.00 price objective on salesforce.com in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $298.92.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

