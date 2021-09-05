Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Has $7.56 Million Position in Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 66,519 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the period. Hill-Rom accounts for 1.7% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of Hill-Rom worth $7,556,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRC. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Hill-Rom by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 209,010 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $23,092,000 after acquiring an additional 9,863 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in Hill-Rom by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 13,804 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG grew its holdings in Hill-Rom by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 660,628 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $72,986,000 after buying an additional 8,103 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Hill-Rom by 45.5% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 175,472 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $19,386,000 after buying an additional 54,911 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Hill-Rom by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 296,964 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $33,076,000 after buying an additional 24,749 shares during the period. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on HRC. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Hill-Rom from $130.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Hill-Rom from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $150.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $131.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Bank of America lowered Hill-Rom from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $136.33.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Mary Kay Ladone sold 8,349 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $1,001,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $683,760. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Deborah Rasin sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.67, for a total transaction of $1,131,379.41. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,367,909.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 27,628 shares of company stock valued at $3,288,986 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE HRC traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $151.68. 2,624,707 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,625. Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $152.37. The company has a market cap of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $127.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $116.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.03. Hill-Rom had a return on equity of 21.74% and a net margin of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $717.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $708.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 EPS. Hill-Rom’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. will post 6.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 17th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Hill-Rom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.36%.

Hill-Rom Company Profile

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company. The firm focuses on patient care solutions that improve clinical and economic outcomes. It operates through the following segments: Patient Support System, Front Line Care and Surgical Solutions. The Patient Support Systems segment provides bed frames and surfaces, mobility and clinical workflow solutions.

