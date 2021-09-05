Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Increases Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 67,084 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. The Walt Disney makes up approximately 2.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $11,791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in The Walt Disney by 8.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 21,179,052 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,907,959,000 after buying an additional 1,685,039 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at about $259,279,000. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 121.8% in the first quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,479,196 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $457,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,361,257 shares during the period. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. acquired a new stake in The Walt Disney during the second quarter worth about $198,012,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the first quarter worth about $244,871,000. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

DIS stock traded down $0.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $181.00. The company had a trading volume of 6,848,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,222,875. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 1.24. The company has a market capitalization of $328.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 296.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $177.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $181.69. The Walt Disney Company has a fifty-two week low of $117.23 and a fifty-two week high of $203.02.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current year.

DIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $202.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $163.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Truist Securities decreased their price target on The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $226.00 price objective on shares of The Walt Disney in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Walt Disney currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $208.56.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

