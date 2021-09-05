Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Purchases 130 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,836 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 130 shares during the quarter. BlackRock comprises about 2.3% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $10,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in BlackRock by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,846,763 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,424,066,000 after acquiring an additional 147,821 shares during the period. Capital International Investors increased its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,744,377 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,069,125,000 after purchasing an additional 53,677 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of BlackRock by 24,840.7% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,703,325 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,703,000 after purchasing an additional 2,692,486 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,300,590 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,734,554,000 after buying an additional 59,432 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,129,292 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,604,771,000 after buying an additional 52,630 shares during the period. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock stock traded down $9.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $937.28. 418,782 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,543. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $531.39 and a one year high of $959.89. The stock has a market cap of $142.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $899.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $835.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The asset manager reported $10.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $9.33 by $0.70. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 16.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 38.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $4.13 per share. This represents a $16.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 48.85%.

In other news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 2,106 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $877.24, for a total value of $1,847,467.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 175 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $884.50, for a total transaction of $154,787.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on BlackRock from $1,001.00 to $1,075.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. UBS Group raised their target price on BlackRock from $890.00 to $984.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of BlackRock in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $950.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $953.31.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc engages in providing investment management, risk management, and advisory services for institutional and retail clients worldwide. Its products include single and multi-asset class portfolios investing in equities, fixed income, alternatives, and money market instruments. The company was founded by Ralph L.

Featured Article: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.