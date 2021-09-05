Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 76,383 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,784 shares during the period. Visa accounts for approximately 3.9% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $17,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the second quarter worth $25,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Visa in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in Visa by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 101.8% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of V stock traded up $0.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $225.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,534,322 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,246,328. The company has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $228.66. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is 25.40%.

In other Visa news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,564,316.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts have weighed in on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

