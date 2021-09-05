Covington Investment Advisors Inc. Sells 296 Shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Covington Investment Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 296 shares during the period. S&P Global makes up 2.6% of Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Covington Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $11,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter worth $47,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of S&P Global during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in shares of S&P Global by 100.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 122 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:SPGI traded up $2.68 on Friday, hitting $452.08. The stock had a trading volume of 997,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,461,562. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $427.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $389.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $454.16. The company has a market capitalization of $108.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.95.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The business services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.28 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. S&P Global had a net margin of 31.42% and a return on equity of 347.40%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.13 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th will be issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 26.35%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on S&P Global from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $446.00 to $467.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $443.00 to $455.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of S&P Global in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $476.00 target price on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $454.33.

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

