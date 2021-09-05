CPChain 1-Day Volume Tops $135,466.00 (CPC)

CPChain (CURRENCY:CPC) traded 0.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 5th. One CPChain coin can now be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. CPChain has a market cap of $1.81 million and $135,466.00 worth of CPChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, CPChain has traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About CPChain

CPChain (CRYPTO:CPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 17th, 2018. CPChain’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 376,765,852 coins. The official website for CPChain is www.cpchain.io . The Reddit community for CPChain is /r/CPChain_Official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CPChain’s official Twitter account is @Capricoin_Team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CPChain is a new distributed infrastructure for next generation Internet of Things (IoT). CPChain intends to build a fundamental data platform for IoT system in combination with distributed storage, encryption computation and blockchain technologies, providing the whole process solution from data acquisition, storage, sharing to application. Based on the Ethereum network, the CPC token is the utility token of the CPChain system. “

Buying and Selling CPChain

