Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) Shares Sold by Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH

Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH reduced its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 9.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 245,293 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 26,351 shares during the quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH owned about 1.03% of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store worth $36,416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teza Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 846.5% in the 2nd quarter. Teza Capital Management LLC now owns 16,677 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,476,000 after buying an additional 14,915 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 47,764 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $8,257,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 65.6% in the 2nd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 17,190 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,552,000 after buying an additional 6,812 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 81.6% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 8,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. increased its stake in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 7.9% in the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 260,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $45,045,000 after purchasing an additional 19,075 shares in the last quarter. 88.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CBRL stock traded down $2.55 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $143.31. 293,950 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,534. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $106.92 and a fifty-two week high of $178.82. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $140.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $154.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.91 and a beta of 1.51.

CBRL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Truist raised their price objective on Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $171.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $185.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $170.00.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store Company Profile

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc engages in the operation and development of restaurant and retail outlets. The format of its stores consists of a trademarked rustic old country-store design that offers restaurant menu featuring home-style country food. The company was founded by Dan W. Evins on September 19, 1969 and is headquartered in Lebanon, TN.

