Cream Finance Trading Down 3.3% Over Last Week (CREAM)

Cream Finance (CURRENCY:CREAM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. One Cream Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $171.37 or 0.00330814 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, Cream Finance has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. Cream Finance has a market capitalization of $105.63 million and approximately $5.08 million worth of Cream Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00121632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $416.35 or 0.00803747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Cream Finance Profile

CREAM is a coin. Its genesis date was August 4th, 2020. Cream Finance’s total supply is 2,925,000 coins and its circulating supply is 616,378 coins. Cream Finance’s official message board is medium.com/@CreamdotFinance . Cream Finance’s official Twitter account is @CreamdotFinance . The official website for Cream Finance is app.cream.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Rules Everything Around Me (CREAM) is an open and inclusive financial system built on smart contracts. The decentralized finance (DeFi) movement has introduced novel solutions in lending, exchanges, derivatives, payments, marketing making, and asset tokenization. All of these services are permissionless and open, meaning anyone with internet access can participate. “

