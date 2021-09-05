Creative Planning Acquires 1,517 Shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,678 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,517 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $1,167,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,288,232 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,287,759,000 after acquiring an additional 228,438 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,813,740 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $850,540,000 after purchasing an additional 83,912 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,883,991 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $686,263,000 after purchasing an additional 139,195 shares in the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 2,959,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,123,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,959,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $521,581,000 after purchasing an additional 77,376 shares in the last quarter. 86.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRSK shares. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $205.89.

In related news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the sale, the director now owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total transaction of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 20,144 shares of company stock worth $3,461,912 over the last 90 days. 2.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $205.08 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.30, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.51 and its 200 day moving average is $180.71. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $159.79 and a 12 month high of $210.66.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Verisk Analytics’s payout ratio is currently 23.02%.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

