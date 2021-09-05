Creative Planning Decreases Holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) by 19.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 812 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Essex Property Trust were worth $1,016,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in ESS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,493,811 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,079,000 after buying an additional 457,610 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,625,487 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,801,075,000 after buying an additional 264,561 shares during the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 41.1% during the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 854,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,209,000 after buying an additional 248,969 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 290,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $79,023,000 after buying an additional 225,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Essex Property Trust by 67.3% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 205,049 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $55,739,000 after buying an additional 82,514 shares during the last quarter. 92.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Byron A. Scordelis sold 9,412 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.89, for a total transaction of $3,104,924.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Irving F. Lyons III sold 7,329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.90, for a total value of $2,417,837.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 21,850 shares of company stock worth $7,192,058 in the last quarter. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE ESS opened at $335.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $321.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $299.05. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $186.30 and a 12-month high of $337.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.21, a PEG ratio of 8.87 and a beta of 0.74.

Essex Property Trust (NYSE:ESS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by ($1.99). Essex Property Trust had a return on equity of 6.32% and a net margin of 27.99%. Equities analysts forecast that Essex Property Trust, Inc. will post 12.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ESS has been the subject of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $351.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI reissued an “in-line” rating on shares of Essex Property Trust in a report on Monday, May 10th. Raymond James raised Essex Property Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $340.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Truist boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $327.00 to $337.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $312.71.

Essex Property Trust Company Profile

Essex Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership, operation, management, acquisition, development, and redevelopment of predominantly apartment communities. The company was founded by George M. Marcus in 1971 and is headquartered in San Mateo, CA.

