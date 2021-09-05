Creative Planning Decreases Stake in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Creative Planning lessened its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR) by 25.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 3,773 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Crane were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Crane by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,086 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Crane by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 3,484 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 115.0% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 286 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 0.4% during the second quarter. Parcion Private Wealth LLC now owns 43,690 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $4,036,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Crane by 3.2% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,797 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. 70.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating and set a $96.15 price objective (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Crane in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.29.

In other news, Director Donald G. Cook sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.50, for a total transaction of $51,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, SVP Kurt F. Gallo sold 454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.00, for a total value of $44,946.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,297,468 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CR stock opened at $97.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.20. Crane Co. has a fifty-two week low of $48.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $96.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $94.01. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.69.

Crane (NYSE:CR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.44. Crane had a return on equity of 20.48% and a net margin of 11.33%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. Crane’s payout ratio is currently 44.79%.

Crane Company Profile

Crane Co engages in the manufacturing of engineered industrial products. It operates through the following business segments: Fluid Handling; Payment and Merchandising Technologies; Aerospace and Electronics; and Engineered Materials. The Fluid Handling segment provides industrial fluid control products and systems.

