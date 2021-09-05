Creative Planning Grows Stake in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS) by 77.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,798 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $1,048,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HubSpot by 21.9% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 128 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in HubSpot in the first quarter worth about $76,000. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in HubSpot by 131.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 169 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. 89.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE HUBS opened at $704.09 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.10 billion, a PE ratio of -378.54 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $623.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $545.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.53. HubSpot, Inc. has a 1-year low of $260.79 and a 1-year high of $715.29.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on HubSpot from $650.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist upped their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho upped their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp upped their price target on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HubSpot currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $625.91.

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $610.00, for a total transaction of $366,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,270,280. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total value of $6,395,097.60. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 662,873 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $367,980,688.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,619 shares of company stock valued at $12,485,834 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

