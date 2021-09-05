Creative Planning Has $1.04 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC)

Creative Planning raised its position in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYC) by 160.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,352 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,229 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF worth $1,036,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IYC. Well Done LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.5% in the second quarter. Well Done LLC now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 3.0% in the second quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 137,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,635,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 4.6% in the second quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 8,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $631,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the period. Finally, Cadent Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Cadent Capital Advisors LLC now owns 76,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,932,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the period.

Shares of IYC opened at $79.96 on Friday. iShares U.S. Consumer Services ETF has a 12 month low of $59.88 and a 12 month high of $80.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $78.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.73.

