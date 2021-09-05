Creative Planning Increases Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT)

Creative Planning grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:RYT) by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,679 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF were worth $1,067,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RYT. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $68,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the second quarter worth about $80,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF by 166.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF in the first quarter worth about $186,000.

NYSEARCA:RYT opened at $305.43 on Friday. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $200.05 and a 12 month high of $306.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $296.10 and its 200 day moving average is $281.54.

Recommended Story: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.