Creative Planning Invests $1.05 Million in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Creative Planning purchased a new position in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 71,241 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,052,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 472.8% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,131 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,253 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 2,302 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $158,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its stake in Shell Midstream Partners by 23.7% in the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $186,000 after buying an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Shell Midstream Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Institutional investors own 12.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Shell Midstream Partners alerts:

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SHLX. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Shell Midstream Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, August 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Shell Midstream Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.60.

NYSE:SHLX opened at $12.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.22 and a 200-day moving average of $13.83. The company has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.18 and a beta of 1.81. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $8.17 and a 52 week high of $16.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.58, a quick ratio of 5.82 and a current ratio of 5.82.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $148.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.45 million. Shell Midstream Partners had a net margin of 111.76% and a return on equity of 96.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.37 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.90%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. Shell Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.00%.

In other news, insider Steven Ledbetter bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.28 per share, for a total transaction of $49,120.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shell Midstream Partners Profile

Shell Midstream Partners LP owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream assets. Its assets consist of entities which hold interest in crude oil and refined products pipelines and a crude tank storage and terminal system. The company was founded on March 19, 2014 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX).

Receive News & Ratings for Shell Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shell Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.