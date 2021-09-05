Creative Planning Lowers Stock Holdings in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,056 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 410 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its holdings in shares of Atlassian by 3.2% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,258 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 0.3% in the second quarter. Applied Research Investments LLC now owns 12,007 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 29.3% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 212 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 9.0% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 592 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Atlassian by 4.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,442 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $304,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. 80.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on TEAM. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $200.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Atlassian from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Atlassian in a research report on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cowen downgraded shares of Atlassian from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $260.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.61.

Shares of Atlassian stock opened at $384.59 on Friday. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 1 year low of $164.16 and a 1 year high of $387.48. The company has a market capitalization of $52.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.35, a P/E/G ratio of 62.71 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $306.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $257.87.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a negative net margin of 33.33% and a positive return on equity of 10.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include JIRA software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

