Creative Planning Lowers Stock Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Creative Planning trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD) by 15.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 753 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 139 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $1,043,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTD. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 120.0% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 22 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 24 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 63.2% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 31 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. 92.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, Director Thomas P. Salice sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,483.05, for a total value of $14,830,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Wah-Hui Chu sold 60 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,528.00, for a total transaction of $91,680.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,096 shares of company stock valued at $50,014,662. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,575.31 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $36.42 billion, a PE ratio of 52.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,486.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,316.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.37, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.25. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $926.88 and a 1 year high of $1,594.12.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.64 by $0.46. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.51% and a return on equity of 263.52%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.29 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 32.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have commented on MTD. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,303.00 to $1,455.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,195.71.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International, Inc is a supplier of precision instruments and services. The firm manufactures weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial, packaging, logistics, and food retailing applications. It also manufactures several related analytical instruments and provides automated chemistry solutions used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development; and also, metal detection and other end-of-line inspection systems used in production and packaging and provides solutions for use in certain process analytics applications.

