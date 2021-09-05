Creative Planning Reduces Stock Position in ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD)

Creative Planning lowered its holdings in shares of ResMed Inc. (NYSE:RMD) by 39.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,194 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,678 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in ResMed were worth $1,034,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RMD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in ResMed by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 547,416 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $116,350,000 after acquiring an additional 21,823 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ResMed by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,370 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its holdings in ResMed by 38.4% during the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 31,595 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,941,000 after acquiring an additional 8,774 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 35,925 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,969,000 after acquiring an additional 3,020 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ResMed by 109.8% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Robert Andrew Douglas sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.00, for a total value of $1,984,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Brett Sandercock sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.84, for a total value of $532,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 90,002 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,156,025.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 50,023 shares of company stock worth $13,116,612 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RMD opened at $295.80 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $267.51 and its 200 day moving average is $225.19. ResMed Inc. has a 1 year low of $165.72 and a 1 year high of $296.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

ResMed (NYSE:RMD) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.10. ResMed had a return on equity of 28.03% and a net margin of 14.84%. The company had revenue of $876.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $781.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that ResMed Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a positive change from ResMed’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. ResMed’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.52%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on RMD. cut ResMed from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on ResMed from $240.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on ResMed from $223.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. CLSA upgraded ResMed from a “sell” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Bank of America cut ResMed from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $216.00 to $221.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ResMed presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $248.67.

ResMed Company Profile

ResMed, Inc engages in the development, manufacturing, distribution, and marketing of medical equipment and software solutions. It operates through the Sleep and Respiratory Care, and Software as a Service segments. The Sleep and Respiratory Care segment engages in the sleep and respiratory disorders sector of the medical device industry.

