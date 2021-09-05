Creative Planning Sells 20,173 Shares of PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM)

Creative Planning trimmed its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 51.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,749 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 20,173 shares during the period. Creative Planning’s holdings in PulteGroup were worth $1,023,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of PulteGroup by 10.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,216,724 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,374,805,000 after purchasing an additional 2,476,016 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,431,874 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $337,305,000 after acquiring an additional 181,316 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 8.4% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,272,633 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $328,937,000 after acquiring an additional 486,461 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in PulteGroup by 2.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,736,427 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $300,203,000 after acquiring an additional 123,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in PulteGroup by 3.2% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,436,076 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $296,647,000 after acquiring an additional 170,716 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of PulteGroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $69.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of PulteGroup from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PulteGroup in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered PulteGroup from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.77.

Shares of PHM stock opened at $53.39 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $53.60 and a 200 day moving average of $53.37. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 52 week low of $39.92 and a 52 week high of $63.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72. PulteGroup had a return on equity of 23.69% and a net margin of 13.58%. The company had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm also involved in the mortgage banking, and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment comprises of operations from the Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

