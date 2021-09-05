CREDIT Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges (CREDIT)

CREDIT (CURRENCY:CREDIT) traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. CREDIT has a total market cap of $58,648.20 and approximately $762,788.00 worth of CREDIT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, CREDIT has traded 88.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CREDIT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beetle Coin (BEET) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CREDIT Coin Profile

CREDIT (CREDIT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. CREDIT’s total supply is 106,265,009 coins and its circulating supply is 95,083,315 coins. The official website for CREDIT is terra-credit.com. CREDIT’s official Twitter account is @CreditTerra.

According to CryptoCompare, “CREDIT is a decentralized cryptocurrency token used by the Terra platform. CREDIT facilitates online and physical payments across different devices and is designed to be simple and relevant to anyone with a basic computer or smartphone. At its core, CREDIT employs Proof of Stake (PoS) which allows any user to become a block producer. SIR TERRA is the foundation which has designed 'CREDIT' coins to offer fast and free blockchain based payments. “

Buying and Selling CREDIT

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CREDIT directly using U.S. dollars.

