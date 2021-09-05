Creditcoin (CTC) Market Capitalization Hits $2.33 Billion

Creditcoin (CURRENCY:CTC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on September 5th. Creditcoin has a total market cap of $2.33 billion and approximately $12.44 million worth of Creditcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Creditcoin has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. One Creditcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $4.13 or 0.00008119 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,889.63 or 0.99985688 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.44 or 0.00049991 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.44 or 0.00073566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001654 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00008476 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.85 or 0.00007563 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 20% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0979 or 0.00000192 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000716 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $319.39 or 0.00627520 BTC.

About Creditcoin

Creditcoin (CRYPTO:CTC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 14th, 2016. Creditcoin’s total supply is 667,469,387 coins and its circulating supply is 564,970,555 coins. Creditcoin’s official Twitter account is @crecfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Creditcoin’s official website is www.creditcoin.org . Creditcoin’s official message board is medium.com/creditcoin-foundation

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Buying and Selling Creditcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Creditcoin directly using U.S. dollars.

