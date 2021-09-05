Credits (CS) 24 Hour Volume Hits $19,148.00

Credits (CURRENCY:CS) traded down 1.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. One Credits coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0342 or 0.00000066 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Credits has a market capitalization of $7.63 million and $19,148.00 worth of Credits was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Credits has traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Credits alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.20 or 0.00011996 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00003396 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00004095 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0998 or 0.00000193 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000020 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0336 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Credits

CS is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2017. Credits’ total supply is 249,471,071 coins and its circulating supply is 223,456,423 coins. The Reddit community for Credits is /r/CreditsOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Credits’ official Twitter account is @creditscom and its Facebook page is accessible here . Credits’ official message board is credits.com/en/Home/News . The official website for Credits is credits.com/en

According to CryptoCompare, “Credits is a decentralized financial platform based on the Ethereum blockchain. The platform allows the delivery of financial services (money transfers, currency and value exchanges, crediting and funding, just to name a few) via a distributed ledger, smart contracts and Credits cryptocurrency in a peer-to-peer (P2P) basis. Credits cryptocurrency (CS) is a utility token. “

Credits Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credits directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credits should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Credits using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Credits Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Credits and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.