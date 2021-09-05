Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRNX) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.25.
CRNX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th.
In other news, Director Matthew K. Fust sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total transaction of $97,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,952. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $299,000. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.
CRNX stock opened at $24.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $951.37 million, a P/E ratio of -9.45 and a beta of 1.26. Crinetics Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $11.61 and a 12 month high of $24.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $20.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.10.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.61) by ($0.09). Sell-side analysts forecast that Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics for rare endocrine diseases and endocrine-related tumors. Its product candidate, CRN00808, is an oral nonpeptide somatostatin agonist for the treatment of acromegaly.
