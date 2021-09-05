Critical Comparison: Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) & First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG)

First Majestic Silver (NYSE:AG) and Maverix Metals (NYSE:MMX) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Maverix Metals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets First Majestic Silver 16.67% 7.11% 4.89% Maverix Metals 67.36% 5.66% 5.26%

This table compares First Majestic Silver and Maverix Metals’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio First Majestic Silver $363.88 million 9.21 $23.09 million $0.18 72.94 Maverix Metals $38.58 million 18.56 $23.72 million $0.09 54.56

Maverix Metals has lower revenue, but higher earnings than First Majestic Silver. Maverix Metals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than First Majestic Silver, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for First Majestic Silver and Maverix Metals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score First Majestic Silver 0 2 1 0 2.33 Maverix Metals 0 2 4 0 2.67

First Majestic Silver currently has a consensus price target of $22.50, indicating a potential upside of 71.36%. Maverix Metals has a consensus price target of $7.63, indicating a potential upside of 55.30%. Given First Majestic Silver’s higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe First Majestic Silver is more favorable than Maverix Metals.

Risk & Volatility

First Majestic Silver has a beta of 0.98, meaning that its share price is 2% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Maverix Metals has a beta of 1.09, meaning that its share price is 9% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

First Majestic Silver pays an annual dividend of $0.02 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.2%. Maverix Metals pays an annual dividend of $0.05 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.0%. First Majestic Silver pays out 11.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Maverix Metals pays out 55.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. First Majestic Silver has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Maverix Metals has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

30.1% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.3% of Maverix Metals shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.9% of First Majestic Silver shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

First Majestic Silver Company Profile

First Majestic Silver Corp. engages in the production, development, exploration and acquisition of mineral properties. It owns and operates producing mines in México including La Encantada Silver Mine; La Parrilla Silver Mine; San Martin Silver Mine; La Guitarra Silver Mine; Del Toro Silver Mine; Santa Elena Silver & Gold Mine; and San Dimas Silver & Gold Mine. The company was founded by Keith Neumeyer on September 26, 1979 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Maverix Metals Company Profile

Maverix Metals, Inc. engages in the evaluation and acquisition of mining royalties and precious metals streams. Its assets include La Colorada, San Jose, Mt. Carlton, Vivien, Beta Hunt, Silvertrip, Florida Canyon, Moose River, Shalipayco and Romero. The company was founded by Geoffrey A. Burns and Daniel O’Flaherty on September 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

