Crowd Machine (CMCT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $659.00

Crowd Machine (CURRENCY:CMCT) traded down 3.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Crowd Machine coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Crowd Machine has a total market cap of $45,980.96 and $659.00 worth of Crowd Machine was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Crowd Machine has traded up 46.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00064132 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001930 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.66 or 0.00003204 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.97 or 0.00015382 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $63.01 or 0.00121632 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $416.35 or 0.00803747 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.36 or 0.00047027 BTC.

Crowd Machine Profile

CMCT is a coin. Crowd Machine’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 470,164,800 coins. Crowd Machine’s official Twitter account is @crowd_machine and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Crowd Machine is /r/CrowdMachine . Crowd Machine’s official website is crowdmachine.com . Crowd Machine’s official message board is medium.com/crowd-machine

According to CryptoCompare, “Crowd Machine is a highly capable blockchain-agnostic decentralized cloud and sofware app creation technology that allows developers and inexperienced users to create decentralized applications at up to 45x the speed of conventional development approaches. To achieve this, Crowd Machine is creating the Crowd Computer, a global decentralized app execution engine comprised of a p2p network of Crowd Virtual Machines (CVM) designed to execute smart contracts and dapps. These CVMs are rewarded with the Crowd Machine token (CMCT), an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Crowd Machine

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowd Machine directly using U.S. dollars.

