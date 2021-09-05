Crowny Price Hits $0.0181 on Top Exchanges (CRWNY)

Crowny (CURRENCY:CRWNY) traded 3.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Crowny has a total market cap of $2.51 million and approximately $172,344.00 worth of Crowny was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Crowny has traded 3.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Crowny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0181 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002545 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.29 or 0.00067334 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $78.81 or 0.00154776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 29.1% against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00232130 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,988.63 or 0.07833054 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00003141 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,871.91 or 0.99904527 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $498.53 or 0.00979038 BTC.

Crowny Coin Profile

Crowny’s official Twitter account is @crownyio

Buying and Selling Crowny

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crowny directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crowny should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crowny using one of the exchanges listed above.

