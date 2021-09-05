Crust Market Capitalization Tops $74.00 Million (CRU)

Crust (CURRENCY:CRU) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. Crust has a total market capitalization of $74.00 million and $7.41 million worth of Crust was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crust coin can currently be purchased for approximately $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Crust has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00001900 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00038206 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.52 or 0.00008752 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $606.79 or 0.01176168 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000484 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0574 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Crust Profile

CRU is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on March 6th, 2018. Crust’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,745,183 coins. The official website for Crust is www.crust.network . Crust’s official Twitter account is @CuriumOfficial . The official message board for Crust is medium.com/@CrustNetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “CRUST provides a decentralized storage network of Web3 ecosystem. It supports multiple storage layer protocols such as IPFS, and exposes storage interfaces to application layer. Crust's technical stack is also capable of supporting a decentralized computing layer. It is designed to build a decentralized cloud ecosystem that values data privacy and ownership. “

