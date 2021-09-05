Cryder Capital Partners LLP Buys 169,164 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP grew its stake in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 17.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,121,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 169,164 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare comprises approximately 12.1% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Cryder Capital Partners LLP owned 0.35% of HCA Healthcare worth $231,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seven Springs Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. grew its holdings in shares of HCA Healthcare by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.57% of the company’s stock.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts:

In other news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.94, for a total transaction of $749,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 210,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,522,391.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kathryn A. Torres sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.00, for a total transaction of $252,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,006,548. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 59,093 shares of company stock worth $14,778,068. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $232.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays restated a “neutral” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, August 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $252.00 to $279.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $225.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.00.

Shares of NYSE:HCA traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $252.95. 605,665 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,057,527. The firm has a market capitalization of $80.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.35, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $237.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $210.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.45. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $114.38 and a twelve month high of $257.42.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The business had revenue of $14.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 234.29%. HCA Healthcare’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.23 earnings per share. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is 16.54%.

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc is a health care services company, which engages in operating hospitals, freestanding surgery centers and emergency rooms, and urgent care centers. It offers a full range of services to accommodate such medical specialties as internal medicine, general surgery, cardiology, oncology, neurosurgery, orthopedics and obstetrics, as well as diagnostic and emergency services.

Featured Story: The Role of a Fiduciary and Individual Investors

Receive News & Ratings for HCA Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HCA Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.