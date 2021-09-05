Cryder Capital Partners LLP Has $100.80 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Cryder Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 20.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 431,093 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,141 shares during the period. Visa comprises 5.2% of Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cryder Capital Partners LLP’s holdings in Visa were worth $100,798,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of V. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Visa by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 84,009,523 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $17,787,336,000 after purchasing an additional 6,034,535 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its position in shares of Visa by 32.1% during the 1st quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 12,625,802 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,673,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065,044 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC grew its position in shares of Visa by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 15,902,335 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $3,367,001,000 after acquiring an additional 2,326,178 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Visa by 19.8% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,573,336 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,662,156,000 after acquiring an additional 2,075,534 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Visa by 10.7% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 20,743,603 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,850,269,000 after acquiring an additional 2,009,038 shares during the period. 75.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

V has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Compass Point increased their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their target price on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Visa stock traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $225.11. 11,534,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,246,328. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $237.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $228.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $438.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.99. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $179.23 and a 12-month high of $252.67.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.07 EPS. Analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

Visa Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

