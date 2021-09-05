Crypto Sports Price Up 62% Over Last Week (CSPN)

Crypto Sports (CURRENCY:CSPN) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. During the last seven days, Crypto Sports has traded 62% higher against the dollar. Crypto Sports has a market cap of $540,590.61 and approximately $1,261.00 worth of Crypto Sports was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Crypto Sports coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00000381 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Crypto Sports Coin Profile

Crypto Sports (CRYPTO:CSPN) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Crypto Sports’ total supply is 3,193,464 coins and its circulating supply is 2,737,526 coins. Crypto Sports’ official Twitter account is @CryptoSportsIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Crypto Sports is www.crypto-sports.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “Crypto Sports builds a bridge between eSports and the crypto world, offering gamers and developers innovative ways to connect and provide opportunities for every gamer, whether casual or professional, to make money by doing what they love, using Crypto Sports Network and the cryptocurrency, CSPN. “

Buying and Selling Crypto Sports

