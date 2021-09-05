CRYPTO20 (C20) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $150,840.00

CRYPTO20 (CURRENCY:C20) traded up 3.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 5th. CRYPTO20 has a market capitalization of $206.51 million and approximately $150,840.00 worth of CRYPTO20 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CRYPTO20 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $5.16 or 0.00009968 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, CRYPTO20 has traded 14.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00063950 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00015854 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $64.00 or 0.00123610 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $416.52 or 0.00804399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00047170 BTC.

CRYPTO20 Profile

CRYPTO20 (C20) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 15th, 2018. CRYPTO20’s total supply is 40,656,082 coins and its circulating supply is 40,008,781 coins. The official website for CRYPTO20 is crypto20.com . The Reddit community for CRYPTO20 is /r/cryptotwenty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CRYPTO20 is medium.crypto20.com . CRYPTO20’s official Twitter account is @CRYPTOtwenty and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “CRYPTO20 is an autonomous cryptocurrency-only portfolio composed by utilizing an index strategy. CRYPTO20 cuts out the middleman, the platform, and is thus able to offer significantly lower fees. CRYPTO20 is not a platform, it is a fully functioning product. CRYPTO20’s utility token is called C20. It can be traded at any time, holdings are fully transparent and there are no legacy banking fees or expensive fund managers. C20 tokens are directly tied to the underlying assets with a novel liquidation option that can be exercised via the smart contract. “

Buying and Selling CRYPTO20

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CRYPTO20 directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CRYPTO20 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CRYPTO20 using one of the exchanges listed above.

