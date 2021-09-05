CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges

CryptoBonusMiles (CURRENCY:CBM) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on September 5th. Over the last week, CryptoBonusMiles has traded 8.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CryptoBonusMiles coin can currently be bought for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CryptoBonusMiles has a market capitalization of $897,212.49 and approximately $12,860.00 worth of CryptoBonusMiles was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CryptoBonusMiles alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.36 or 0.00064266 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.67 or 0.00003323 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00015978 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $63.94 or 0.00126992 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $421.02 or 0.00836150 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.05 or 0.00047771 BTC.

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Profile

CryptoBonusMiles is a coin. It launched on May 13th, 2018. CryptoBonusMiles’ total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,998,401 coins. CryptoBonusMiles’ official message board is medium.com/@aeronaero . The official website for CryptoBonusMiles is cryptobonusmiles.com . CryptoBonusMiles’ official Twitter account is @aeron_aero and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CryptoBonusMiles is /r/AeronAero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “CryptoBonusMiles (CBM) is a universal bonus miles aggregation platform developed by Aeron for anyone who travels by air, would enable the users to get crypto rewards and discover the major airline loyalty programs. A user will get CBM points for all activities on the platform, which accrue together with airline bonus miles. These points will serve as extra rewards to use on discounts or products at partner shops. “

CryptoBonusMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoBonusMiles directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoBonusMiles should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoBonusMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CryptoBonusMiles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CryptoBonusMiles and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.