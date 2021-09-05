Cryptonite Market Cap Hits $355,862.52 (XCN)

Cryptonite (CURRENCY:XCN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 5th. One Cryptonite coin can now be bought for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Cryptonite has a market capitalization of $355,862.52 and $120.00 worth of Cryptonite was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Cryptonite has traded up 3.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,239.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,914.85 or 0.07792309 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000605 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $226.82 or 0.00451468 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $727.17 or 0.01447399 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.48 or 0.00144270 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $319.88 or 0.00636710 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $311.46 or 0.00619948 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.76 or 0.00385668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00005948 BTC.

Cryptonite Profile

Cryptonite (XCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the M7 POW hashing algorithm. Cryptonite’s total supply is 708,506,520 coins. The Reddit community for Cryptonite is https://reddit.com/r/Cryptonite and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Cryptonite’s official Twitter account is @CryptoniteCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Cryptonite’s official website is cryptonite.info

According to CryptoCompare, “Cryptonite was developed by the Mini-blockchain Project over a period of almost four months. Cryptonite is a fork of the Bitcoin core but the code has been extensively modified and expanded upon. “

Buying and Selling Cryptonite

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cryptonite directly using U.S. dollars.

