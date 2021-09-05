CryptoSoul One Day Volume Hits $1,696.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 5th. CryptoSoul has a market capitalization of $694,892.22 and approximately $1,696.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoSoul coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0022 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded down 34.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.78 or 0.00092187 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002517 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $177.15 or 0.00341772 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00011814 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.20 or 0.00046689 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.89 or 0.00015224 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded down 22.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000796 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000092 BTC.

CryptoSoul Profile

CryptoSoul (CRYPTO:SOUL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 12th, 2018. CryptoSoul’s total supply is 322,094,484 coins and its circulating supply is 317,272,249 coins. The official website for CryptoSoul is cryptosoul.io . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul

According to CryptoCompare, “Phantasma describes itself as a fast, secure and scalable blockchain solution powered by the governance token SOUL and the energy token KCAL that allows for interoperability with other blockchains while maintaining a decentralized governance system. With its staking mechanism, dual token system and non fungible tokens, it allows users to access digital goods & services such as communication, entertainment, marketplace and storage Chain swaps between NEO and Phantasma is already live, as it was a necessity to launch the blockchain. The next blockchain to be introduced to chain swaps was Ethereum. Ethereum and certain other coins are now swappable to Phantasma and able to be spent within the Phantasma ecosystem. Since the chain swap works in both directions, an ERC20 SOUL token was introduced. “

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CryptoSoul should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CryptoSoul using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

